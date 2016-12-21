Azure sets up solar rooftop for Delhi Metro

New York Stock Exchange-listed on Wednesday announced the successful installation and operation of its rooftop plant for Rail Corporation (DMRC) at the Sultanpur facility.

This is the first phase of 14 MW allocation by to Azure Power, one of the largest by to a developer. The tariff on the project is Rs 5.55 per kWh ($0.083), with a total subsidy of Rs 16.74 crore ($2.51 million).

Amplus Energy Solutions has won a bid to install 14.5MW of solar roof top plants across 10 states. The tariffs offered are at a record low of Rs 3 a unit in three states and Rs 5.3-6.2 a unit in other states in India. Tariffs are fixed for 25 years.

Azure will supply power to for 25 years. The 14 MW project will be completed in phases and will cover several metro stations, workshops and parking lots.

Anup Kumar Gupta, Director (Electrical), said, " Rail Corporation has taken a number of green initiatives and steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The power generated from solar energy will not only fulfil our energy requirements but will also help in making the city cleaner and greener. has signed a PPA for 25 years with to help us in this endeavour."

Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Azure has unique rooftop solutions for infrastructure, commercial and industrial customers in cities across India to lower their energy cost and meet their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. We are pleased to partner with in reducing their GHG emissions through deployment of solar energy in their facilities across the capital city of New Delhi."

Azure has a portfolio of over 1,000 MW. constructed India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009. Besides, it implemented the first MW scale rooftop under the smart city initiative in 2013, to the largest solar plant (100 MW) under India's National Solar Mission (NSM) policy in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.



