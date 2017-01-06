B'luru molestation: Not just those men, we as society failed, says Anushka

Actress has condemned the molestation, saying not just those men but everyone who saw it and did nothing was to be blamed.

Questioning the role a society that churns out men like them, Anushka in an emotional Twitter post wrote, "Women get molested in a crowd. Bystanders watch, no one steps to help. Senseless people comment on women's clothes and say the cause is late nights (sic)."

The actress said these senseless comments get relevance because such people hold positions of power in the society.

"In all this I wonder - why did bystanders do nothing? Whoever stood and watched, is as much at fault as perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people could have stopped this from happening.

"So it is not just those men but also us, as a society, that failed on that night," she said.

The actress ended her post by saying that people should teach their children to respect women instead of making their sons feel more entitled and important.

"Teach your kids to respect women instead of making sons feel more entitled and important. The world will make them feel that anyway. So save your sons from turning into such beasts. And spare us the grief," she wrote.

Anushka has joined a number of celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan who have expressed anger and shock over the incident.