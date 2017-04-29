Baahubali 2 beats Sultan, Dangal in Day 1 collections; makes over Rs 100 cr

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion netted over Rs 100 crore at the ticket window in the country on release day. Trade sources say this is the best ever opening for an Indian film. Even filmmaker expressed his joy over the massive opening of the film.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film collected Rs. 36.54 crore.

"Truly sensational... Rs 36.54. Hindi," Taran tweeted on Saturday.

Originally made in Telugu, the second part in the franchise was dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi version of the film, too tweeted his joy over the bumper opening of the film.

"Unthinkable and unimaginable highest ever day 1 ...data being tabulated ..will take a while!!! Watch this space for the number! #Baahubali," he tweeted.

The Telugu version of the film netted a whopping Rs 53 crore, according to trade analyst Trinath.

"The film has taken a phenomenal opening. In Andhra and Telangana, the film in Telugu minted Rs. 53 crore, making it the biggest opening ever for any film across language in the two states. The film is expected to collect over Rs. 100 crore from the two states over the weekend," he said.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected around Rs 12 crore on the first day.

"If the early morning shows were not cancelled across Tamil Nadu on Friday, the film could have collected even more. According to early estimates, it has minted around Rs 12 crore. It's going pick up over the weekend...," Trinath added.

In Kerala, the film is believed to have collected around Rs 7 crore on Friday.

In the US, from Thursday premieres alone, the film raked in $2.5 million.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.