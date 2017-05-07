'Baahubali 2' becomes first Indian movie to cross Rs 1,000 cr at box office

-
ALSO READ'Baahubali 2': Hype by makers, expectations by fans touch new highs Baahubali 2 creates new record: First Indian film to cross Rs 800 cr mark $12.6 million and counting: Baahubali 2 beats Dangal at the US box-office At Rs 125 cr, even Hindi version of Baahubali 2 smashes box office records Baahubali 2 will eclipse all existing Indian box office records: Analysts
-
#Baahubali2 No.1 BlockBuster of Indian Cinema #1000crbaahubali2 @KProductionsInd @arkamediaworks @ssrajamouli #Prabhas @Anushka_ASF pic.twitter.com/A7TVUXGfHU— Baahubali 2 Movie (@Cine_Writers) May 7, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU