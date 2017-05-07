TRENDING ON BS
'Baahubali 2' becomes first Indian movie to cross Rs 1,000 cr at box office

Movies has minted Rs 800 cr at the Indian box office; Rs 200 cr at overseas market

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Baahubali
Movie fans at a theatre in Bengaluru to watch the “Bahubali 2: The Conclusion” (Photo: PTI)

'Baahubali 2, the movie's official Twitter handle shared a photo, announcing the movie crossing the gigantic figure at global box office.

They captioned the snap, "THANK YOU EVERYONE !!! #1000croreBaahubali."

Going by the latest figures, the film has minted Rs 800 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 200 crore at the overseas market. With this, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has become the first Indian movie to earn Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Recently, film's lead actor Prabhas thanked his fans for making this movie such a big success.

SS Rajamouli's directorial collected $13.1 million in US and beat previous record-holder 'Dangal's $12.4 million total haul in the territory.

The film went past the worldwide record of 'PK' at 743 crore rupees in just six days.

The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role and has Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in other pivotal roles.

