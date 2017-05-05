Baahubali 2 creates new record: First Indian film to cross Rs 800 cr mark

- The Conclusion has become the first ever Indian movie to clock Rs 800 crore and is expected to cross around Rs 1,000 crore in the coming week.

According to industry sources, the two films in the series -- Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Concludion -- had a budget of around Rs 450 crore.

The brainchild of S S Rajamouli not only succeeded in India, but also drew audiences from abroad.

According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, 2 has amassed as much as Rs 624 crore approximately in six days.

This has not only shattered previous records created by Aamir Khan's but has also outperformed the lifetime collection of its predecessor in the series, Baahubali: The Beginning. With the film doing exceptionally well, all eyes are now set on the Rs 1.000 crore benchmark. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 375 crore.

The movie's Hindi version (dubbed) is already the sixth highest grosser of all time in that language, a feat it achieved in just over a week.