Baahubali 2's attempt to beat Dangal's China record will take longer

-
ALSO READWhy Kattappa killed Baahubali: Social media abuzz after Baahubali 2 release Baahubali 2 beats Sultan, Dangal in Day 1 collections; makes over Rs 100 cr Baahubali 2's Hindi version breaks records with Rs 128-cr weekend earning Dangal set to beat Baahubali-2, grosses over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide Movie review: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion is a colossal bore
-
A date for the release of "Baahubali: The Conclusion" in China is yet to be set, says producer Shobu Yarlagadda. However, he confirmed they have already "begun the process".
"Our distributor, who had also released 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in China, is working towards the release at the earliest. It should take a couple of more months. No date has been firmed up yet," Yarlagadda told IANS.
With Aamir Khan's "Dangal" creating a box office storm in China by becoming the first Indian film to mint over Rs 1,000 crore, all eyes are on "Baahubali 2".
On Thursday, "Dangal" was given a month-long extension in China to continue its successful run in cinemas.
"Baahubali 2" is expected to do well in China too.
Directed by S S Rajamouli, "Baahubali 2" stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as warring cousins who fight for the ownership of an ancient kingdom.
The film also features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU