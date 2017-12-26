Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to finally find a release in Japan, Russia

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", which brought cheer to the Indian box office this year, will hit the screens in on December 29 and subsequently in in January.

The film's producer on Tuesday tweeted the updates. He even shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film, apart from sharing a snapshot of a 'Screaming Screening' invite for the screening of the movie in Tokyo.

.@Baahubalimovie 2 Japanese special screening where you can scream!! Releasing in Japan on29th Dec! pic.twitter.com/xrzSAMHOxo — (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017

Starring and as the male protagonists, the film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.

It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and

The first part "Baahubali: The Beginning" came out in 2015 and the second "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" was released earlier this year. Both the movies set the box office on fire.

Rana too tweeted about its Russian release.