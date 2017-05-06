Baahubali 2 top-earner in India

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has shattered all major records at the box office since the day of its release, and become the highest grossing movie at the ticket window.

The second part of director S S Rajamouli's magnum opus has amassed as much as Rs 810 crore in the first week of its release and surpassed the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s PK. PK’s lifetime gross worldwide collection, including delayed releases in international markets, stood at Rs 792 crore. It is an extraordinary achievement in itself as the movie has outdone its predecessor’s record — the 2015 visual spectacle 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The first part concluded its box office campaign worldwide at Rs 650 crore (gross). The worldwide gross comprises total box office revenue from India and overseas before any tax is levied on it.

Many believe the Rs 1,000-crore mark (in worldwide gross) does not seem unachievable, since the movie has at least three more weeks at the box office, and it is also doing well abroad.

The film’s net earnings at Rs 545 crore, too, have surpassed all records. So far, Baahubali: The Beginning was the highest net from India at Rs 540 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of the film has smashed the Rs 139-crore feat of Raees — highest Bollywood this year. The first-week of the Hindi dub version of Baahubali 2 was Rs 196 crore.

With this, the movie has surpassed the record of the Hindi dubbed version of the ‘Jungle Book’. Jungle Book had made Rs 189 crore in India last year — the highest earning Hindi dubbed for a non-Hindi film ever. Of this, nearly Rs 130 crore came from the dubbed version. The Hindi dub version of Baahubali 2 is marketed and distributed by Dharma Productions.

Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of Baahubali 2, and his team plan to monetise the brand name 'Baahubali' by expanding into a TV series and animation, among others.

