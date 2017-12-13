'Baahubali 2' top trending search query on Google in 2017

'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was the top trending search query made on Google this year, according to the search engine's 2017 Year in Search results announced today.



With S S Rajamouli's magnum opus breaking several records at the box office cutting across language barriers, it was no surprise that it topped Google's trending charts this year.



It was followed by searches around Indian Premier League, highlighting India's never-ending love for Cricket, and searches on 'Live Cricket Score', making the keyword the third-most trending search query this year.Based on the search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016, the search engine has brought out 9 lists categorising the queries in different sections.These include — Top Trending Queries Overall, Top Trending News, Top Trending Entertainers, Top Trending Movies, Top Trending Songs, Sporting Events, Top Trending Near me, Top Trending How to, and Top Trending What is.The overall queries list was largely dominated by Bollywood and Sports themes, with Dangal, Half Girlfriend, Badrinath ki Dulhania, and Champions Trophy making it to the top 10.From firing up emotions to getting a groove on, Bollywood songs kept the tempo high on Search too.Among the top trending songs this year, 'Hawa Hawa' from the Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan crowned the charts, followed by sufi track 'Mere Rashke Qamar' originally sung by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and recreated by vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.Interest in western music prevailed with the latin hit 'Despacito', and Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' featuring among the top trending tracks.Sunny Leone once again featured among the top entertainers this year, followed by Big Boss contestants Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary, along with YouTube singing sensation Vidya Vox.Google's Year in Search 2017 also reflected the year's top news moments that captured India's attention including the CBSE results, UP elections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Budget.Among the top 'What is' queries this year, GST, Bitcoin, Jallikattu and BS3 vehicle remained the most trending themes.And mirroring millions of real-world needs, the how-to set of queries saw users seeking answers to a range of subjects from'How to link aadhaar with PAN card' to buying Jio phone to removing Holi color from the face.