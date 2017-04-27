Baahubali team cancels premiere as mark of respect to deceased Vinod Khanna

-
ALSO READ'Baahubali: The Beginning' gets the widest re-release ever 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' trailer clocks 50 million views in 24 hours Mobile game based on Telugu blockbuster 'Baahubali' in development Karan K Cheema paid Karan Johar Rs 320 to skip his film From VR to graphic novels: Baahubali 2 bandwagon comes in style
-
The makers of "Baahubali" have decided to cancel the premiere of the much-awaited film as a mark of respect to Vinod Khanna who passed away today.
The team of the film including director SS Rajamouli and filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the presenter of the Hindi version of the movie, made the announcement through an official statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is now cancelled," the statement read.
The veteran Bollywood actor, who was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, breathed his last at 11.20 AM due to advanced bladder carcinoma.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU