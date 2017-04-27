Baahubali team cancels premiere as mark of respect to deceased Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70

The makers of "Baahubali" have decided to cancel the premiere of the much-awaited film as a mark of respect to who passed away today.



The team of the film including director and filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the presenter of the version of the movie, made the announcement through an official statement.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is now cancelled," the statement read.



The veteran Bollywood actor, who was admitted to Sir Hospital, breathed his last at 11.20 AM due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Press Trust of India