Business Standard

Baahubali team cancels premiere as mark of respect to deceased Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

File picture of Bollywood actor and four-time BJP MP Vinod Khanna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The makers of "Baahubali" have decided to cancel the premiere of the much-awaited film as a mark of respect to Vinod Khanna who passed away today.

The team of the film including director SS Rajamouli and filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the presenter of the Hindi version of the movie, made the announcement through an official statement.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is now cancelled," the statement read.

The veteran Bollywood actor, who was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, breathed his last at 11.20 AM due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

