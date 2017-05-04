Baba Ramdev calls for '100 heads' for each Indian soldier's death

Yoga guru on Thursday said India should "not shy away from beheading 100, if they cut off the head of even one of our soldiers" - on the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers on the Line of Control.

Addressing an annual press conference of his Patanjali brand of consumer goods, Ramdev told the media that India should "follow Israel's cue and behead 100, if they decapitate even one or two of our soldiers".

"I have seen the relatives of those soldiers crying and asking why my child's body was mutilated," he said. India has accused the Pakistani army of Monday's killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers on the Line of Control.

Continuing in the same vein, he referred to Prime Minister and said "patriotism is in his blood and he won't flinch from following his duty".

On his brand Patanjali, Ramdev said by next year the homegrown label will have a production capacity of Rs 60,000 crore. Presently, he said, it is Rs 30,000 crore.

He said that Chinese products "must be boycotted", and cited the boycotting of foreign goods called for by Mahatma Gandhi and Chandrashekhar Azad during British rule.

"Even if one is supposed to shell out a few paise more for 'swadeshi' products, he must do so. We require a general will power for the boycotting of Chinese goods.. Foreign companies have always looted India," Ramdev said, and gave the example of the East India Company run by the British during the colonial period as one of 'plunderers'.

He also accused multinational brands like Colgate, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, of "hoarding capital worth over Rs 50 lakh crore in India".