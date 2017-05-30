Babri demolition case: Court to frame charges against Advani, others today

A special in will frame charges today against (BJP) leaders L K Advani, and in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The leaders will appear today before the Special judge S K Yadav.

The had also asked leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the in person.

While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.

The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.

The Supreme had on April 19 ordered prosecution of Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.

The apex ordered that two separate cases in and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The apex also directed the trial in to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial for recording of testimony.

To ensure a speedy trial, the top has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions' judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered.