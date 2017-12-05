JUST IN
Babri demolition day: Centre asks states to ensure peace

The demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was followed by riots

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, the Centre has asked all states to remain cautious and ensure that there was peace and no incident of communal tension anywhere in the country.

In a communication to the states and union territories, the Union home ministry urged them to deploy adequate security forces at sensitive places and maintain extra vigil so that attempts to disturb peace could be foiled, a ministry official said today.

The 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition could lead to demonstrations, protests and dharna by "both communities", the ministry said, without naming them.

So precautionary measures have to be taken and utmost vigil and alertness maintained to ensure peace and communal harmony, the home ministry said in the advisory sent recently.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was followed by riots in which hundreds of people were killed.

Home ministry officials said most of the state governments were expected to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, religious sites, markets, bus terminals and railway stations so that law and order could be maintained.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 19:26 IST

