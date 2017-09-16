Babri Masjid case chief litigant Bhaskar Das dies of a heart attack

Chief of Ayodhya's Nirmohi Akhada and oldest litigant in Ram Janmbhoomi- case, Mahant Bhaskar Das, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 88.

Das was the chief claimant of Ram Mandir in and had filed the claim in 1959.

After a recent cardiac arrest, he had been admitted in Faizabad's Harshan Heart institute four days back, and breathed his last at 3:00 a.m.

The oldest litigant claiming for in Ayodhya, Hashim Ansari passed away in July last year. He too has been suffering from a heart ailment.