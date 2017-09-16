Babri Masjid case chief litigant Bhaskar Das dies of a heart attack

-
Chief of Ayodhya's Nirmohi Akhada and oldest litigant in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Mahant Bhaskar Das, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 88.
Das was the chief claimant of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and had filed the claim in 1959.
After a recent cardiac arrest, he had been admitted in Faizabad's Harshan Heart institute four days back, and breathed his last at 3:00 a.m.
The oldest litigant claiming for Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Hashim Ansari passed away in July last year. He too has been suffering from a heart ailment.
