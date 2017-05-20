Babri Masjid case: Vedanti, Champat Rai, three others granted bail by CBI

The ministers who are facing charges in connection with the Babri Masjid Demolition case were granted bail by a special (CBI) on Saturday.

The accused were granted bail after signing a surety bond worth Rs 20,000.

The next hearing in the matter will be held on May 22.

The five accused, namely former MP R V Vedanti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Champat Rai, B L Sharma, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Dharamdas were asked to appear before the after a notice was issued to them.

The was hearing a case against the accused alleged to having been involved in demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

This comes a week after the Supreme allowed the CBI's appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Governor Kalyan Singh among others.

However, Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of in 1992, enjoys constitutional immunity as the Governor and can be tried only after he leaves office.

The apex ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The Supreme also directed the trial in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial for recording of testimony.

To ensure a speedy trial, the top has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered.

The Supreme also said that its order should be followed in letter and spirit. If the parties involved feel that the top court's order is not being followed in letter and spirit then they will be having the liberty to approach the apex