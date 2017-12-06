Babri Masjid demolition: The most comprehensive video coverage from 1992

The demolition of in Ayodhya, Dist Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, on 6 December 1992, sent shockwaves around India. In this extended video news episode, Eyewitness, released in January 1993, the reporters piece together what transpired in on that day, and talk to various political personalities who were in the thick of action in Indian politics during the period.



The video provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of the incident in It reveals what exactly happened in through exclusive footages. It also features conversations with Kar Sevaks and security personnel who reveal shocking details. It explores the mood among Indian Muslims after the demolition and also tries to get reactions from the streets to see what common people thought about it.



The video features the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao’s first interview, where asks him where he thought he erred. Thapar also speaks to then senior leader (now former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It analyses the prospects for the after the demolition. It reveals the results of a poll featuring Congress MPs about what they thought of PM Narasimha Rao. There is also a panel discussion with four leading politicians -- George Fernandes, Madhav Rao Scindia, former PM Chandra Shekhar and Sikandar Bakht.



