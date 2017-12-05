Babri Masjid dispute timeline: From its roots to its bloody consequences



The on Tuesday will commence the final hearings in the long-standing dispute, just a day short of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century

According to reports, the top court will be hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the in four civil suits.





The stakeholders in the case had moved the apex court after the Allahabad HC directed the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and the Lord Ram Lalla to settle for a three-way division of the disputed site.

The was built by Mughal emperor Babur in in 1528.

The Hindus, however, claim that a that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. On December 6, 1992, a large number of religious volunteers, or "Kar Sevaks", gathered in the temple town and demolished the 16th-century structure, leading to widespread rioting and political crisis in various parts of the country.