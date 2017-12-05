JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Reports of my demise premature: Tharoor on channel's Shashi Kapoor mix-up
Business Standard

Babri Masjid dispute timeline: From its roots to its bloody consequences

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will commence the final hearings in the long-standing Ayodhya dispute

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 


The Supreme Court on Tuesday will commence the final hearings in the long-standing Ayodhya dispute, just a day short of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century Babri Masjid. 

According to reports, the top court will be hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits.

The stakeholders in the case had moved the apex court after the Allahabad HC directed the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and the Lord Ram Lalla to settle for a three-way division of the disputed site. 


The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528. 

The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. On December 6, 1992, a large number of religious volunteers, or "Kar Sevaks", gathered in the temple town and demolished the 16th-century structure, leading to widespread rioting and political crisis in various parts of the country.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements