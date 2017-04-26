TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

MCD election 2017: Threat for AAP govt, Delhi may see early Assembly polls
Business Standard

'Bad service and rude': 'Baahubali' producer accuses Emirates of racism

Shobu was accompanying S S Rajamouli and Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Emirates staff was being racist, says 'Baahubali' producer

The producer of the blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion has accused Emirates of "rude" and "racist" behaviour.

Shobu Yarlagadda, 46, took to Twitter last night where he described how the staff of the Dubai-based air carrier mistreated the team when they were on their way to Hyderabad after promoting the film in Dubai.

"Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service!

"I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist... I fly @emirates regularly and this is the first time I have come across this kind of attitude," wrote Shobu.

Shobu was accompanying director S S Rajamouli and actors Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty for the promotion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'Bad service and rude': 'Baahubali' producer accuses Emirates of racism

Shobu was accompanying S S Rajamouli and Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty

Shobu was accompanying S S Rajamouli and Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty
The producer of the blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion has accused Emirates of "rude" and "racist" behaviour.

Shobu Yarlagadda, 46, took to Twitter last night where he described how the staff of the Dubai-based air carrier mistreated the team when they were on their way to Hyderabad after promoting the film in Dubai.

"Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service!

"I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist... I fly @emirates regularly and this is the first time I have come across this kind of attitude," wrote Shobu.

Shobu was accompanying director S S Rajamouli and actors Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty for the promotion.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Bad service and rude': 'Baahubali' producer accuses Emirates of racism

Shobu was accompanying S S Rajamouli and Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty

The producer of the blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion has accused Emirates of "rude" and "racist" behaviour.

Shobu Yarlagadda, 46, took to Twitter last night where he described how the staff of the Dubai-based air carrier mistreated the team when they were on their way to Hyderabad after promoting the film in Dubai.

"Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service!

"I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist... I fly @emirates regularly and this is the first time I have come across this kind of attitude," wrote Shobu.

Shobu was accompanying director S S Rajamouli and actors Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty for the promotion.

image
Business Standard
177 22