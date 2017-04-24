Bajrang Dal, VHP activists pelt stones at Agra police stations, 14 arrested

Cases have been filed against 200 people for beating cops and causing damage

Fourteen persons associated with right-wing outfits were arrested after a case was lodged against over 200 persons for roughing up cops and causing damage at Agra's Sadar Bazaar and police stations yesterday.



Activists of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other outfits had hurled and roughed up policemen including a senior officer yesterday demanding the release of 5 men who had been held for allegedly harassing some persons from the minority community.



We have arrested 14 persons in connection with the violence yesterday, DIG Mahesh Mishra told PTI.



Police officials said that they had registered a case against 30 members of right-wing outfits and over 200 other unidentified persons who were allegedly involved in the rampage at the Sadar Bazaar police station yesterday.



The charges include provisions dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, dacoity, obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duty and causing damage by fire.



A flag march was also taken out early morning today in by the police.



Yesterday, there had been a tiff between two groups at Fatehpur Sikri, after which the police detained five persons.



But soon a mob of right-wing activists gathered at the insisting that the police release them.



The arrested were brought to Sadar Bazaar police station from Fatehpur Sikri, after local outfit members and BJP workers resorted to stone pelting and roughing up police personnel.



Circle Officer, Achnera, Ravi Kant Parashar was allegedly slapped by some unidentified person and an attempt made to snatch the pistol.



However, a mob also gathered outside the Sadar Bazaar police station where they thrashed a sub-inspector and set ablaze his motor-cycle as the right wing activists sought to pressurise the police into releasing the 5 detainees.



A BJP MLA was also alleged to be among the protesters though there were reports that he may have left before the violence began.



Following the violence, the police today began it crackdown on the rowdy elements and hunt is on for culprits who have not been arrested yet.



The incident occurred barely a few hours after the new Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh took charge and vowed to crush hooliganism.



Singh had also warned those who try to take the law into their hands in the name of cow protection or tackling eve- teasing.



In Agra, senior police officials said they would not bow to any pressure and action would be initiated against those involved in the rampage.



Activists of groups have been quite active in the area in recent times.



On Saturday they had entered the Taj Mahal premises to protest against an alleged ban on saffron scarves. On Sunday activists of right-wing outfits took out a march through the city to protest against certain developments in Kerala.

Press Trust of India