Ball tampering: Smith quits as Aus captain, may get sacked by RR; updates

Amid the cricket fraternity the world over condemning the Australian team's deliberate and pre-planned tampering of the ball during the ongoing test match against South Africa, Steve Smith and David Warner on Sunday stepped down as the captain and vice-captain of the team, respectively, for the rest of the test match. The decision cames a day after Australian opener was caught on cameras using a yellow object, believed to be a tape, on the cricket ball, before attempting to hide it, on the third day of the ongoing third test match of the series in Cape Town on Saturday. After the incident came to light on Saturday, and Smith admitted to it being a pre-planned stategy of the team leadership, there were calls for him to step down or be sacked. The cheating plan, apparently, was hatched during the lunch break on Saturday. The Australian government had also stepped into the controversy and directed to remove Steve Smith as the captain with immediate effect. The coach of the team, Darren Lehmann has, however, escaped any action so far. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Smith had insisted that Lehmann was not part of the conspiracy, even as a footage appeared to show the coach sending a message to the field through 12th man Peter Handscomb after the first footage of the incident. ALSO READ: Ball tampering: Smith to stand down for rest of 3rd Test; RR may sack him Here are the top 10 developments around the ball-tampering controversy and the stepping down of Steve Smith and David Warner from their respective posts in the Australian cricket team: 1. Steve Smith steps down as captain: Australia's Steve Smith stepped down as captain of the national team on Sunday for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy. Vice-captain David Warner also stepped down for the rest of the match. 2. Paine becomes interim captain: Tim Paine has been appointed as the acting captain for the rest of the test match. 3. Australian government asks to sack Steve Smith as captain: In a rare move, the Australian government on Sunday asked the Australian Cricket board to remove Steve Smith as captain with immediate effect. Australian Commission (ASC) chief John Wylie, the ASC Board, and CEO Kate Palmer, essentially speaking for the Australian government have called for a severe action to be taken against everyone involved in the incident. "The ASC condemns cheating of any form in sport. It expects and requires that Australian teams and athletes demonstrate unimpeachable integrity in representing our country," espncricinfo.com quoted a statement from the ASC. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, too, slammed the national cricket team for cheating. ALSO READ: Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith of 'brain fade' fame now admits to cheating 4. Aussie media slams Smith: Australian media on Saturday described the ball tampering scandal as a drak day for The event dominated the headlines and captain Steve Smith and his teammates were widely condemned. "What is extraordinary, I think, is how it was done and how easily it was agreed to by the team and how, not unapologetic, but sort of oblivious to the consequences Steve Smith and seemed to be at the press conference," cricket writer Gideon Haigh told national broadcaster ABC. 5. Smith admits he was the mastermind of the plan: Speaking at a press conference, Smith said the ball tampering plan was hatched during the lunch break, adding that the team's "leadership group knew about it". "The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch.

I'm not proud of what happened. It's not in the spirit of the game," said Smith. Watch Steve Smith's press conference on the ball-tampering controversy