Bangladesh poses bigger security threat than China, Pakistan: Hansraj Ahir

poses a much bigger security threat to compared to or Pakistan, Minister of State for Home said here on Thursday.

"It is not only or but poses an equally bigger challenge to our security, I know it because I get to see that closely," Ahir said while inaugurating an International Homeland Security Conference-cum-Exhibition.

" is only a so-called friend because evidently, it has caused most harm through illegal intrusion and as such going ahead it is only the smart technologies which will help us curb this menace," an statement quoted him as saying.



The Minister also said that the government had deployed security related modern technologies and equipment to keep a check on intrusion in Jammu and Kashmir and was using the same on other fronts including Maoist areas, youth radicalization in Kerala and railway security.

On China, Ahir said: " today is not a very close friend of ours. They have always raised problems for the country.

"And be it China, Myanmar, or terrorists coming into through Pakistan, we will promote the usage of various modern technologies to curb intrusion."

Condemning former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's remark that "PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) belongs to Pakistan", Ahir said: "It is very unfortunate be it his language or the feelings with which he has said. So I condemn it.

"It is due to the mistakes made by the previous governments that today PoK is a part of but Kashmir along with PoK is an integral part of India," he stated.

"No one can stop us from making PoK a part of and we will make efforts in this direction," the Minister added.

Ahir assured the industry that the government will look into their demands and suggestions.

"The industry must come up with indigenously developed smart technologies and the government will help in research and development (R&D) in this regard."

He said the government would work in tandem with private industry to deal with all homeland security related threats and challenges the country faces.