Bangladesh replaces US on tourist inflow

A new pecking order has emerged for foreign arrivals in India. The US, the traditional top source for arrivals, has lost the spot it held for years to Bangladesh. India’s neighbour has for the first time become the biggest source market for foreign tourists coming to the country.

Data from ministry of tourism showed 1.37 million visitors came to from in 2016, up 21 per cent over the number in 2015. The 21 per cent growth was much higher than the increase of 8.2 and 10.4 per cent seen in arrivals from the and UK, respectively. The UK is the third-largest source market for foreign tourists.

The rise of in the Indian travel market has been quite rapid. From a mere 0.48 million visitors in 2012, the number has now grown almost threefold. now accounts for 15.47 per cent of the total 8.89 million foreign tourists who visited in 2016. The and UK accounted for 14.74 and 9.51 per cent, respectively. Quality and health-care facilities in is one of the reasons for the growing number of tourists from Bangladesh. Trade and business are another factor. Government data show that of the 134,344 visas issued by in 2015, half went to citizens from Bangladesh. The number of visas increased to almost 97,000 during the first half of 2016.

An earlier report by KPMG said the highest number of tourists in come from (more than a fifth) because of the lack of “quality health-care infrastructure and unavailability of skilled manpower" in the neighbouring country.

Foreign tourists (all nationalities) are estimated to have brought foreign exchange earnings of $23 billion in 2016, 9.8 per cent higher than in 2015.

dominates bilateral trade of $6.76 billion, but imports from are rising. Even though bilateral trade slipped more than four per cent to $6.76 billion in 2015-16, imports from to grew 17 per cent to $727 million.

Apparel, textile fibre, fruit and fish are top import items from the neighbouring nation.

A large number of visitors from come to by the bus that connects Dhaka to Kolkata. Therefore, Haridaspur, a check-post in West Bengal, ranked third or fourth among top ports of entry into for most months in 2016.