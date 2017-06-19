Bangladeshi fan commits suicide after Pak beats India in Champions Trophy

The fan killed himself by jumping in front of a train, police said

The fan killed himself by jumping in front of a train, police said

A 25-year-old of Indian team committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after lost to in the



won the final on Sunday after defeating by 180 runs.



Bidyut, an Indian fan, killed himself by jumping in front of a train, police officer Nasirul Islam was quoted as saying by Tribune.



Bidyut was a resident of Jamalpur.

Press Trust of India