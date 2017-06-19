TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Bangladeshi fan commits suicide after Pak beats India in Champions Trophy

The fan killed himself by jumping in front of a train, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Dhaka 

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi fan of Indian cricket team committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy cricket final on Sunday after defeating India by 180 runs.



Bidyut, an Indian cricket fan, killed himself by jumping in front of a train, police officer Nasirul Islam was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

Bidyut was a resident of Jamalpur.

