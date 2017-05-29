Bankers value Taj Mansingh at Rs 1,000 crore

But bids for the luxury property may go up to Rs 3,000 cr, say experts

But bids for the luxury property may go up to Rs 3,000 cr, say experts

Marquee names in the investor community and hospitality industry, both within India and overseas, are busy doing their math this summer on what’s the best price for the Taj Mahal hotel, popularly known as Taj Mansingh, in Lutyens' Delhi. Business Standard spoke to top investment bankers and consultants to get a likely price tag for the luxury hotel, which is going under the hammer very soon. Most bankers gave the value for which the hotel, located at 1, Mansingh Road in the capital, could be auctioned at Rs 3 crore to Rs ...

Nivedita Mookerji