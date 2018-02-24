Banking frauds: How money was taken away under your nose? Rahul asks Modi

Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that strict action would be taken in the PNB fraud case, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked him to first explain how the money was taken away from the bank under his nose. "A scam of Rs 220 billion happens, Nirav Modi runs away with Rs 220 billion from Indian Banks and Modiji (Prime Minister) says action will be taken," Gandhi said addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka. "Action will be taken? You first make us understand how did Nirav Modi take Rs 220 billion from Indian banks under the nose of Narendra Modi's government," he said. ALSO READ: After PNB and Rotomac, CBI exposes three fresh cases of financial frauds He demanded to know why the finance minister and Modi "allowed this to happen". Breaking his silence over the Rs 114 billion fraud at India's second-biggest PSU bank, Modi had yesterday warned of strict action against those involved in financial irregularities and said loot of public money would not be tolerated. Rahul Gandhi has, however, been claiming that the size of the fraud is Rs 220 billion. ALSO READ: After PNB, Rs 3.9-bn Oriental Bank of Commerce scam hits banking sector The Congress chief is touring parts of north Karnataka as part of his second leg of the campaign in Karnataka, where elections are expected in April-May. During his speech, Gandhi today repeatedly quoted 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara from Karnataka, revered by dominant Lingayat/Veerashiva community which is predominantly present in northern parts of the state, to attack the prime minister. ALSO READ: PNB fraud redux? Bank of Maharashtra knocks CBI's door in loan default case He said Basaveshwara had said five things -- "don't indulge in theft, don't indulge in violence, do not lie, do not boast about yourself and don't spread anger." "First one was don't indulge in a theft. Narendra Modi says that the Congress party government in Karnataka is corrupt.

When he says it, on his right side is his chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa who had gone to jail, on the other side four more ministers who had gone to jail," Gandhi said. The Congress president said that Modi, who gives "long speeches", was quiet on the Rafael fighter jet deal. ALSO READ: PNB scam: Won't tolerate irregularities in financial sector, says PM Modi "He (Modi) banned the notes, implemented Gabbar Singh Tax and destroyed lakhs of businesses, but Jay Shah's (BJP President Amit Shah's son) business within three months converts from Rs 50,000 into Rs 800 million. On this Narendra Modi does not speak anything." Pointing out that Basaveshwara also said don't indulge in violence, Gandhi hit out at the Modi government, accusing it of dividing society and indulging in atrocities against Dalits and minorities. ALSO READ: Another PNB scam: After Nirav Modi, Rs 6.2 mn Mudra loan fraud reported Referring to Basaveshwara's preachings against lying, Gandhi said Modi made "promises in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, including that Rs 15,00,000 will be deposited into bank accounts of every Indian, jobs to 20 million youth and making India corruption free". "Has he worked on this and shown to you? Wasn't the Rs 15,00,000 promise a lie...? he asked. ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Sin or crime? Gandhi also accused the prime minister of claiming credit for every achievement of the country. "You say nothing happened in 70 years and whatever is happening, whether it is in your party or in the country, it is only because of Narendra Modi." "Whether it is a rocket launch or the Army personnel that fight and are martyred on the border, Modiji says see I did it," he said. "Sushma Swaraj (external affairs minister), Nitin Gadkari (transport minister) and Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) do not have any work in the government and only one man works, that is Narendra Modi. "Modiji when you bow before Basawaji, remember what he said- do not boast about yourself, this is the truth," Gandhi said.