Bar chefs are using tree barks and fruits to elevate taste of your cocktail

Gone are the days of cloyingly sweet martinis, made with dashes of synthetic litchi and green apple syrups. Going back to a more natural larder, bar chefs are using tree barks, roots, fruits, spices and other aromatics to elevate the taste of your cocktail, writes Avantika Bhuyan. Bacon in your drink Photo courtesy: Kunal Chandra Courtesy: Sanjay Ramchand Compared to bitters, shrubs are easier to make, taking a mere 25 to 30 minutes. Relying on the interaction between vinegar, fruits or herbs and spices and sugar, these ...