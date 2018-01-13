JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Full bench of SC should resolve differences among judges: SCBA
Business Standard

Bar Council of India forms 7-member team to meet SC judges barring top 5

The top lawyers' body also resolved that it will take the opinion of other judges

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. Photo: ANI Twitter (@ANI)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday formed a seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court, barring the five seniormost judges, to discuss the present crisis in the apex court. It passed a resolution saying no political party or leaders should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the press conference by four senior Supreme Court judges. BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Misra said that the apex bar body has formed the seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court barring the five seniormost judges to discuss the present crisis. The top lawyers' body also resolved that it will take the opinion of other judges and expressed the view that such issues of judges should not be made public. Yesterday, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases.

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements