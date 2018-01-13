Bar Council of India forms 7-member team to meet SC judges barring top 5

The (BCI) on Saturday formed a seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court, barring the five seniormost judges, to discuss the present crisis in the apex court. It passed a resolution saying no political party or leaders should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the press conference by four senior judges. chairperson said that the apex bar body has formed the seven-member team to meet all judges of the barring the five seniormost judges to discuss the present crisis. The top lawyers' body also resolved that it will take the opinion of other judges and expressed the view that such issues of judges should not be made public. Yesterday, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases.