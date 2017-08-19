Bareilly Ki Barfi gets sweet box-office start; collects Rs 2.42 cr on Day1

TRENDING ON BS
Who is to blame for India's partition? Above all, imperial Britain
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Bareilly ki Barfi poster. Photo: Twitter
Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has raked in Rs 2.42 crore on Day 1.

The film has opened on a sweet note at the box office with a positive word of mouth.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year, which is proven by its amazing star cast and unique storyline.

The film has poured in a strong and positive word of mouth from audiences and critics alike.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a content-driven film showcasing strong performance by the star cast.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a collaborative effort of director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra, writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film released on August 18 and is running on a positive note.

