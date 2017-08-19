Bareilly Ki Barfi gets sweet box-office start; collects Rs 2.42 cr on Day1

-
ALSO READ'Bareilly Ki Barfi' doesn't do justice to the world it's set in Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 13 crore on day-1 Tubelight: Salman's film earns Rs 20 cr on Day 1; 50% less than Baahubali 2 Baahubali 2 beats Sultan, Dangal in Day 1 collections; makes over Rs 100 cr Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir, Katrina starrer rakes in Rs 8.57 cr on day 1
-
Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has raked in Rs 2.42 crore on Day 1.
The film has opened on a sweet note at the box office with a positive word of mouth.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year, which is proven by its amazing star cast and unique storyline.
The film has poured in a strong and positive word of mouth from audiences and critics alike.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a content-driven film showcasing strong performance by the star cast.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a collaborative effort of director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra, writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film released on August 18 and is running on a positive note.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU