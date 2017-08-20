Bareilly Ki Barfi picks up pace at box office, collects Rs 6 cr in two days

Although 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' opened on a low note, the Rajkumar Rao, and starrer managed to pick up some speed on Day 2 at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst confirmed the figures and shared that the has managed to earn Rs. 6.27 crores in the first two days at the Box-Office.

#BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ? 6.27 cr. India biz. — (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2017

The film grossed Rs. 2.42 crores on Day 1 and Rs. 3.85 crores on Day 2.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, who are working together for the first time onscreen.

Apparently, the title originated from a book named 'The Ingredients of Love,' a novel by French author

The flick is produced by and BR Studios; Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is written by 'Dangal's writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain.