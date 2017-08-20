Bareilly Ki Barfi picks up pace at box office, collects Rs 6 cr in two days

TRENDING ON BS
Security forces dominating terrorists in J&K with resolute action: Jaitley
Although 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' opened on a low note, the Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer movie managed to pick up some speed on Day 2 at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures and shared that the movie has managed to earn Rs. 6.27 crores in the first two days at the Box-Office.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who are working together for the first time onscreen.

Apparently, the title originated from a book named 'The Ingredients of Love,' a novel by French author Nicolas Barreau.

The flick is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios; Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is written by 'Dangal's writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain.

