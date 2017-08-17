Bareilly madrassas may be charged under NSA for defying I-Day orders

in area, which defied the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government order on unfurling the flag and singing the anthem on Independence Day, may face action, including under the stringent Security Act (NSA), a senior official said



"If we get a complaint that any madrassa did not comply with the government order on the unfurling the flag and the recital of anthem, we will get it probed and after giving a chance to all, action will be taken against the guilty as per the law," Divisional Commissioner, P V Jaganmohan said on Thursday.



He added that action could be initiated according to the (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), besides other laws, for showing disregard to the flag and anthem, including theUnder the NSA, a person can be detained without bail or trial and the authorities need not disclose the grounds of detention if they believe the detainee can act in a way that poses a threat to the security of the state/country or the maintenance of public order.Jaganmohan said that all the minority welfare officers had been asked to immediately submit a list of where the anthem was not recited.Complaints from the public in this regard will also be probed, he said.According to officials, a majority of the followed the order.However, according to some reports, the call by some clerics to defy the order had an impact in some and "Saare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara" was sung instead of the anthem. However, there was no official confirmation about this.