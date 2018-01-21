Bawana factory fire claims 17 lives; co-owner held as Kejriwal orders probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a thorough probe into the Bawana firecracker storage unit fire incident that claimed at least 17 lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 500,000 to the next of the kin of the deceased. As many as 17 people, including 10 women, were burnt alive or asphyxiated and 30 others injured in a fire at a plastic warehouse in west Delhi's Bawana on Saturday evening, officials said. Kejriwal said in a tweet: V sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations https://t.co/yHwQAH0bKi We don't have a definite number of people who were in the building when the fire broke out," he said. Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi Saddened at the loss of 17 lives in the Bawana cracker factory fire. My thoughts are with the families of the persons killed in the mishap. Government should enforce strict safety regulations to such hazardous industries to avoid at least future accidents.
We don't have a definite number of people who were in the building when the fire broke out," he said.The police said the people were either charred or got choked to death. North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. "The factory falls in the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) area," a senior NDMC official said. The medical superintendent of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital said, "We have received a disaster alert and we are prepared to handle the rush of injured patients. One apprehended; FIR registered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits cracker factory Gupta also said that the police has apprehended Manoj Jain. According to police, the factory was owned by two persons, Jain and Lalit Goel. "It is to be verified whether they are the owners or have taken the premises on rent," Gupta said. Gupta also said that as per an injured labourer of the factory, packing was being done in the factory. "The crackers used to come from outside," he said. Jain told police that he was running the factory alone and had taken it on rent. The police had said that an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material. The maximum punishment under section 304 is 10 years. PM Modi expresses anguish Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of people in the fire. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi:
