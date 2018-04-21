BBC apologises for mixing up PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President

The today apologised for mistakenly referring to Sri Lankan as Indian in a live news broadcast of the (CHOGM) last night.

The Sri Lankan was seen disembarking from his car at the entrance of to join the other heads of government for the CHOGM launch hosted by when the host said Modi, "the of since May 2014 arriving at Buckingham Palace".

"This was a mistake made during a live broadcast and we apologise for our error," a spokesperson said.

According to reports, the news presenter on duty was given incorrect information which she went out to read out on air.

This is not the first time the (BBC) finds itself in this embarrassing position.

In December last year, the public broadcaster aired clips from the 1976 box-office hit 'Kabhi Kabhie' with actors and Rishi Kapoor in song sequences when referencing the death of

" 'News at Ten' is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset," News At Ten' said in a statement on soon after the broadcast on December 5, 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)