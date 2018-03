BCCI confirms Mohammed Shami stayed in Dubai hotel for 2 days

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) has confirmed to that Indian pacer stayed in a hotel in on February 17 and 18.

BCCI's response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the seeking Shami's schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to as claimed by his wife

Earlier in the week, Shami had pledged full co-operation from his side and his family as a team arrived at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha city, to continue investigations into the allegation levelled against him by his wife.

Shami's wife had earlier alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally on multiple occasions and has been involved in extra-marital affairs.

Consequently, a case has also been registered against Shami under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.