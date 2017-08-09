BCCI general body will decide India's participation in Olympics

India's participation in Olympics will be decided only by the of the BCCI, which in all likelihood won't change its present stance of not taking part as they don't want to follow the Olympic charter.



A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting between BCCI's office bearers and the Committee of Administrators (CoA), where they also decided to award Rs 15 lakh each to members of men's and women's selection committee.



"The matter (Olympics participation) is still being discussed and it will go to the general body," member Diana Edulji told media persons today.It is a given that BCCI's would give thumbs down to India's participation in Olympics as it would mean that they would be counted as National Federation with players needing to sign WADA's whereabouts clause (the Indian players are completely against it).On the cash award of Rs 15 lakh to the selectors, she said: "They have been rewarded for selecting good teams."It was learnt that Edulji raised the issue of rewarding women's selectors for team's stellar show in the but BCCI's acting president C K Khanna suggested if women selectors were paid, then men should also be paid.The logic is that both men's and women's teams finished runners-up in their last ICC assignment.The is also trying to adhere to the Lodha Panel recommendation of 15-day window between international assignment and the Indian Premier League."We are trying our level best. We will try and adhere to it as far as possible since the Future Tours & Programmes (FTP) are decided way in advance," she said.A notable issue that was supposed to be discussed was former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin's pending dues and that matter has also been referred to the Azhar was suspended for life by the on charges of match-fixing.Andhra High Court in 2012 quashed all charges of match-fixing against the former skipper.Two days back, S Sreesanth's life ban was revoked by the Kerala High Court and that was also discussed in the meeting."Azharuddin's case has been referred to the and Sreesanth's case, the legal team is still studying," Edulji said.Acting president Khanna told PTI, "Azharuddin's case was discussed at length. The legal team has given its opinion and I believe will take a favourable decision."On the much-anticipated revision of pay for first-class cricketers, Edulji informed that treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary is working on the modalities and they expect that a figure will be worked out before the next meeting in Mumbai on August 23.The former India women's team captain said that 10 state units have sent the list of their members as per diktat."There are 10 units that have sent the list. Those who don't, they will figure in the Status Report," Edulji said.Key Pointers from COA-Office Bearers' Meet1) Olympics Participation: Referred to (GB)2) Domestic Pay Structure: Treasurer working on module3) Mohammed Azharuddin's dues: Case forwarded to GB4) 15-day IPL window: Set to be implemented from IPL-115) S Sreesanth: Legal team is studying the HC order6) Cash award: Rs 15 lakh to Men and women selectors7) PR Agency: Adfactors' Contract has been renewed8) Deloitte Presentation: Routine affair9) Appointment of 'A' and U-19 manager: Not required as it doesn't feature in FTPs.