BCCI hails women's team on reaching ICC World Cup final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday hailed the performance of the women's team after it made it to the final of ICC Womens World Cup in the United Kingdom following a huge won over Australia in the semi-final on Thursday.
"The BCCI would like to congratulate Mithali Raj and her team for showing consistency in their performances in the tournament so far," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.
Choudhary heaped praise for all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a memorable knock of 171 not out off 115 balls to help the team win by 36 runs.
With this win, India set-up the final date with hosts England, who got the better of South Africa in the other semi-final.
"The BCCI would also like to wish the Indian team the very best for the final match against England on Sunday," BCCI said.'
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
