BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL partner rights for 3-year term

The rights are available for a minimum three-year term

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

cricket
Image: istock

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited 'expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights. "The BCCI invites third parties to indicate their interest in acquiring any of the following rights: IPL Official Partner Rights, IPL Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and IPL Umpire Partner Rights," a media release said today. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. "No more than one third party will be granted rights in relation to each Product Category," it said. The Board "intends (but shall not be obliged) to appoint up to a maximum of six Official Partners, one Strategic Timeout Partner and one Umpire Partner", it added.

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 17:10 IST

