BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL partner rights for 3-year term

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) has invited 'expressions of interest' for the Indian League (IPL) partner rights. "The invites third parties to indicate their interest in acquiring any of the following rights: Official Partner Rights, Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and Umpire Partner Rights," a said today. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. "No more than one third party will be granted rights in relation to each Product Category," it said. The Board "intends (but shall not be obliged) to appoint up to a maximum of six Official Partners, one Strategic Timeout Partner and one Umpire Partner", it added.