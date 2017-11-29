BCCI may retire No. 10 jersey in honour of Sachin Tendulkar

The No.10 jersey that made his own may not be seen on an Indian player in the near future with the claiming that cricketers are unwilling to don it out of respect for the icon despite the absence of any plan to formally retire it.



Tendulkar retired in 2013 and since then, the No.10 jersey has only been seen once on an Indian player when wore it earlier this year on his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka.



The 26-year-old pacer was trolled on social media for his choice and later went on to explain himself, stating that he picked the number for numerological reasons."It's a very individual choice. If players don't want to wear a certain number, one can't force them. might just tell you that a team can't officially retire a jersey but it would never tell you that it's mandatory to wear that number," a official told PTI."The has not taken any such call (retiring the No.10 jersey). It's a very informal thing among players. Also you don't want young players to be abused like it happened with Shardul Thakur," he added referring to the trolling Thakur was subjected to for wearing the number.There is no precedence of a jersey number being retired in honour of a player in international cricket. Tendulkar's IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, had, however, retired the No.10 shirt in his honour.Iconic jersey numbers have always had a strong emotive appeal in international football but even FIFA has never allowed any particular number being retired in honour of a player.However, clubs have done so, the most famous instance being Italian team Napoli retiring Maradona's No.10 jersey to honour his legendary stint with the side.