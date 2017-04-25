BCCI misses deadline of naming India squad for Champions Trophy

BCCI top brass feels naming India squad is a mere formality as selectors know who are certainties

The on Tuesday became the only team that missed the April 25 deadline set for announcing the squad for with all the other seven countries already naming their team list.



also named their team on Tuesday, which is officially the last day of submission of the list to the governing body of world cricket.



The which is at loggerheads with on a number issues primarily being the massive reduction in their share of has already issued a threat of pulling out of the June 1-18 event in the United Kingdom. is defending champions.



However, the constitution allows countries to name their squads post the deadline under certain circumstances.



As of now, is not mulling on an extreme step of pulling out but obviously not naming the squad is being seen a pressure tactic.



Till late evening, the has not officially sought an extension, which many could perceive as a show of defiance.



The top brass feels that naming the squad is a mere formality as the selectors know who are the certainties.



With at least 14 of the 15 members of the Indian team more or less known, the Indian officials are in no tearing hurry.



"Tell me one thing, if we name the squad, say for example on May 5, will bar us from participation. We have a settled squad and naming it is a mere formality," a top official told PTI today.

Press Trust of India