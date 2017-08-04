BCCI receives proposal from national selectors to consider pay hike

National selectors, both junior and senior have requested the to revise their salaries after the Indian board revealed that it is considering a for domestic and match officials.



It has been learnt from a top official that received a few proposals on the revised with one being submitted by a member associated with the junior selection panel.



Currently, the senior national selection committee members get Rs 60 lakh per season while the junior panel members receive Rs 40 lakh per annum.This has been the since 2012 and has not undergone any revision."Yes, we have received multiple proposals with regards to the revision of pay for national selectors. One of the points raised by a number of people is that chairman of both selection committees should get more than other members as the job profile carries more responsibility," a official, who cannot be officially quoted, told PTI.In fact, the official informed that one of the proposals stated that chairman of the senior selection committee should be remunerated to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore, exactly double of what they are currently getting.The on the other hand probably will be more keen to give a 30 to 35 percent hike from what it is at present."After five seasons when there hasn't been revision, if there is a demand for a hike, it is justified," the official said.