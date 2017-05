Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday recommended India's top-order batsman for the prestigious

Besides Pujara, Indian woman's cricket team player has also been nominated by the Board for the award.

Pujara has been India's prolific run-scorer this season having notched up 1,316 runs, which is the highest ever aggregate of runs by an Indian batsman in a single Test season.

As far as his Test career is concerned so far, Pujara has amassed 3798 runs in 48 Tests he played at an average of 51.

Harmanpreet, on the other hand, has been the best batswoman for the country in the limited-overs format.

She played a significant role during India's T20 series victory against Australia Down Under besides also playing a pivotal role in Women's Asia Cup triumph.