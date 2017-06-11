BCCI rubbishes reports on CAC demanding money for picking head coach

BCCI termed the content of the article levelling such an accusation as 'malicious'

BCCI termed the content of the article levelling such an accusation as 'malicious'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday rubbished media reports that the (CAC) wants to be suitably remunerated for picking the Indian team's head coach, terming them "baseless and malicious".



Reports in a section of the media claimed that the CAC — comprising Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, and — want to be paid for picking the national coach.



" wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts," Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said in a release.



According to reports, the three former cricketers, who held their first meeting after the India- game in London on Thursday, informed Johri that they "don't want their services to be honorary".



stated, "The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded. wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."



The CAC was formed by late president Jagmohan Dalmiya, giving a say to the game's greats in cricketing matters.



Anil Kumble's term as head coach ends with the Champions Trophy, and the Board had last month invited applications from interested candidates.

Press Trust of India