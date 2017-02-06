BCCI's new administrators sack board officials appointed by Anurag Thakur

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Monday sacked some of the previous officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including Team India media manager Nishant Arora.

The new four-member panel, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) removed the staff members who were appointed by former president and former secretary Ajay Shirke.

The decision to sack the staff attached to the former president and secretary's offices was taken in the COA meeting held in the national capital earlier on February 1.

It was also decided that no further appointment of staff will be made by the current regime of the and without the approval of the COA.

Meanwhile, the appointments and tenure of other officials will be overseen by CEO Rahul Johri.

The apex court earlier on January 2 removed Thakur and Shirke from their respective posts of president and board secretary for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court's July 18, 2016 order.

On January 30, the apex court had appointed a new four-member panel of administrators led by Vinod Rai, along with noted historian Ramachandra Guha, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women's cricket team Diana Edulji as other administrators.

They will function as the new interim bosses of the and run the day-to-day administration of till the Justice (retd.) RM Lodha-led recommendations are fully implemented and elections are held.