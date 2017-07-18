TRENDING ON BS
Ironically, in Kumble's demand for increment was exactly to the tune of what Shastri will be getting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BCCI to pay new chief coach Ravi Shastri upto Rs 8 crore per annum

The BCCI has decided to pay new chief coach Ravi Shastri a whopping salary, which could go upto Rs 8 crore per annum.

It was learnt that the top brass of BCCI was unanimous in their decision on Shastri's perks, which is atleast a crore more than previous coach Anil Kumble's salary of Rs 6.5 crore.


Ironically, in Kumble's demand for an increment was exactly to the tune of what Shastri will be getting.

The three other coaches -- Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar are expected to be bracketed between Rs 2,3 crore taking into account that they need to be compensated for foregoing their IPL contracts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

