BCCI tried to mediate between Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, says Rajeev Shukla

Asserting that a new national team coach will be appointed before next month's Sri Lanka tour, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said board officials tried to resolve the differences between and Virat Kohli, but to no avail.

Kumble stepped down as India coach on Tuesday citing differences with skipper

"The tried its level best to resolve the issue. All senior officials, including the acting secretary (Amitabh Choudhary) and the CEO (Rahul Johri), talked to Kumble and Kohli in great detail on the matter. The senior officials also talked with Chairman of the (Committee of Administrators) Vinod Rai regarding the issue," Shukla told reporters here.

"The tried very hard to resolve the issue. But, unfortunately, no outcome was eventually found and Kumble decided to quit the post and move on," he added.

Shukla also denied that Kumble's departure means that Indian cricketers, especially skipper Kohli, are being given more importance than the national coach.

"All these are speculations. As I said, sometimes there are differences of opinion and tried its level best to resolve the whole issue but sometimes things don't work. Sometimes it happens that you can't get along with someone," the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman said.

"It is not that captain is given all the importance. We give importance to everybody. There are differences sometimes. They are also human beings," Shukla added.

Wishing Kumble success in his future coaching endeavours, Shukla said the India team will get a new coach before the tour to Sri Lanka.

"The wishes Kumble best for the future. Meanwhile, has decided to search further for the coach. Before the Sri Lanka tour, the coach will be appointed and it will be the best coach for India," he said.