Business Standard

BCCI vs Lodha row: AG intervenes, asks SC to reconsider reforms

SC allows officials to serve state bodies, BCCI for 9 years each

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

BCCI versus Lodha: Government wants SC to reconsider its decision

The government of India finally stepped into the fray in the on-going battle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Lodha Panel, asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in the matter.

On Friday, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi urged the Supreme Court to recall the reforms suggested by the Lodha Panel to clean up cricket administration in the country, saying it required a larger debate and therefore should be referred to a larger bench.

This came as several units affiliated to the BCCI -- Railways, Services and Association of Universities -- were stripped of their voting rights under the Lodha Panel reforms. The three units made pleas to the Supreme Court today against being downgraded as associate members, which was considered by the apex court.

The Supreme Court also reserved its judgement on appointing administrators to the BCCI, saying it would do so on January 24. It also modified the January 3 order passed in the matter, which said that office-bearers who had cumulatively spent nine years at BCCI and state cricket borders were debarred from holding any position.

The modification comes as a big relief to a number of officials who were rendered ineligible due to this directive. This includes sacked BCCI president and secretary Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, who lost face due to the verdict.

The current BCCI regime led by CEO Rahul Johri terminated the official email addresses of Thakur and Shirke only last week in keeping with the January 3 ruling.

Today's modification could pave the way for Thakur and Shirke's entry into cricket administration again, though it is unclear what is their way forward as of now.

The apex court's decision to defer appointing administrators came following the latter questioning amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and lawyer Anil Divan regarding its list of nine names submitted on Friday, which included individuals above the age of 70.

The Lodha Panel in its recommendations had suggested that administrators of the apex cricketing body should not be more than 70 years of age.

