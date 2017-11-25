JUST IN
Be it GST or Rafale, Modi dodging scrunity before Gujarat polls: Congress

Congress accused the BJP of holding winter session of Parliament after the Gujarat polls on purpose

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Attacking the Centre for convening the winter session of Parliament after polling is held in Gujarat, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of running away from scrutiny by lawmakers on several issues.

"We charge the Parliament and the government from running away from Parliamentary scrutiny before the elections in Gujarat," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters here.


Sharma said the opposition would take up issues such as the "imposition of a wrong GST" on people and the Rafale deal among others in the Parliament.

"The prime minister did not want Gujarat voters to see the reality. Gujarat voters would realise that the prime minister who talks big, turned out to be so weak and coward that he chose not to face the Parliament," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met here yesterday to decide the dates of the Winter Session. The CCPA recommended that the session be held from December 15 to January 5.

Gujarat will vote in two phases: December 9 and December 14.

The result of the election will be out on December 18.

First Published: Sat, November 25 2017. 18:26 IST

