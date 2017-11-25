Be it GST or Rafale, Modi dodging scrunity before Gujarat polls: Congress

Attacking the Centre for convening the winter session of after polling is held in Gujarat, the on Saturday accused Prime Minister Modi and his of running away from scrutiny by lawmakers on several issues.



"We charge the and the from running away from Parliamentary scrutiny before the elections in Gujarat," leader told reporters here.



Sharma said the opposition would take up issues such as the "imposition of a wrong GST" on people and the among others in the"The prime minister did not want voters to see the reality. voters would realise that the prime minister who talks big, turned out to be so weak and coward that he chose not to face the Parliament," he said.The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister here yesterday to decide the dates of the Winter Session. The CCPA recommended that the session be held from December 15 to January 5.will vote in two phases: December 9 and December 14.The result of the election will be out on December 18.