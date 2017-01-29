Beating Retreat ceremony to be held today

Beating the Retreat ceremony will be held today at in the national capital.

It marks the culmination of the four-day-long celebrations.

This year, 16 Military Bands, and from Regimental Centres and Battalions are participating in Beating the Retreat ceremony.

Besides, one each of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) band will also form a part of the event.

Another band of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police will also take part.

In view of the ceremony, the Police have made elaborate arrangements.