Beef eater brings shame to the country: RSS leader

Indresh Kumar says beef eating is against humanity

Those who participate in 'beef fests' should mend their ways as they are bringing "shame to the country" by indulging in an act which is "against humanity", RSS leader said on Thursday.



"Those doing these (beef fests) are just a few in a population of 121 crore. They do not represent the consensus. Their act is against humanity and they should change their ways," he said at a press conference here.



Describing those taking part in as "devils", Kumar said cows were not slaughtered even in Mecca, and



He also said by indulging in such activities, one was "supporting evilness".



" is healthier than beef. Milk is medicine while beef makes you prone to diseases. People should understand this and not eat beef," added the RSS leader.



were organised by the Congress recently at various places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to protest the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.



Hitting out at the Congress, Kumar said the party should carry out a "reform movement within" to survive as a political entity.



"If the Congress does not bring about reforms, it is destined to become weaker and a marginalised party," he said.

Press Trust of India