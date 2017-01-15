Beginning of a new inning: Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets after joining Congress

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today described his joining the Congress as "beginning of a new inning".
"Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot........ Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win !!! (sic)," the former BJP Amritsar MP tweeted after joining Congress.
The 53-year-old also posted his photo with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on twitter and facebook after joining the party in New Delhi.
After Sidhu resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP his wife Navjot Kaur had joined Congress on November 28.
The cricketer-turned-politician faced major setback in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after the BJP replaced him with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the Amritsar seat. The latter lost to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.
Meanwhile, Amarinder welcomed Sidhu into the Congress fold saying he and him will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on January 19 and thereafter take out at road show together.
"On 19th @sherryontop & I will be in Amritsar. We'll seek blessings at Shri Darbar Saheb, address a joint PC & do a roadshow together," Amarinder tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU