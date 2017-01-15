Beginning of a new inning: Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets after joining Congress

After Sidhu resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP his wife had joined Congress on November 28

Cricketer-turned-politician today described his joining the as "beginning of a new inning".



"Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot........ Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win !!! (sic)," the former BJP Amritsar MP tweeted after joining Congress.



The 53-year-old also posted his photo with vice president Rahul Gandhi on twitter and facebook after joining the party in New Delhi.



After Sidhu resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP his wife had joined on November 28.



The cricketer-turned-politician faced major setback in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after the BJP replaced him with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the Amritsar seat. The latter lost to Punjab chief Amarinder Singh.



Meanwhile, Amarinder welcomed Sidhu into the fold saying he and him will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on January 19 and thereafter take out at road show together.



"On 19th @sherryontop & I will be in Amritsar. We'll seek blessings at Shri Darbar Saheb, address a joint PC & do a roadshow together," Amarinder tweeted.

Press Trust of India