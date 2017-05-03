TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Black money routed into gold market, shell cos after note ban: I-T sleuths
Business Standard

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India, demands action against Pak soldiers

Authorities, on Wed, asked Pakistan's High Commision to take action in the matter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

india, pakistan, flag, pak,
Photo: Shutterstock

An "outraged" India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Singh were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) after sneaking 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch of J&K on May 1.

Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt had yesterday conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a "dastardly and inhuman act" was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India, demands action against Pak soldiers

Authorities, on Wed, asked Pakistan's High Commision to take action in the matter

An "outraged" India today summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said. "It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said. Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Singh were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) after sneaking 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch of J&K on May 1. Indian
An "outraged" India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Singh were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) after sneaking 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch of J&K on May 1.

Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt had yesterday conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a "dastardly and inhuman act" was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India, demands action against Pak soldiers

Authorities, on Wed, asked Pakistan's High Commision to take action in the matter

An "outraged" India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Singh were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) after sneaking 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch of J&K on May 1.

Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt had yesterday conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a "dastardly and inhuman act" was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

image
Business Standard
177 22